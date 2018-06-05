In Oman 53 more freed under Fak Kurbah drive

Muscat

Fifty-three more people were released from jail in several wilayats in Oman, thanks to the Fak Kurbah programme.

The campaign, dubbed Fak Kurbah (Redeeming Anguish), was launched by the Oman Lawyers Association (OLA) in 2012 and has been embraced by both Omanis and expats.

Mohammad Al Zadjali, head of OLA and the Legislative and Legal Committee at Oman’s Shura Council, told the Times of Oman that 53 more loan defaulters were released, including 22 in Sohar, 16 in Nizwa and 15 in Qabil on Thursday, due to donations from companies and individuals.

Al Zadjali added that 83 people have so far been released as part of Fak Kurbah programme.

Last week, a good Samaritan who declined to be identified, helped pay for the release of 30 persons in Dhahirah governorate courts.

“People come in droves to help this noble cause. It’s a good feeling,” he said. Al Zadjali expects more than 500 prisoners to benefit from the campaign. This year, Fak Kurbah’s fundraising will be organised during three campaigns in the Governorates of Muscat, Sohar, and Dhofar. Donations can also be made to a bank account connected to the programme.

The programme helps raise funds to pay off debts in insolvency cases in which people have been jailed. Now in its fifth year, the initiative kicked off last week with the release of a prisoner in Shinas, following the donation of OMR5,000 by women living in Dhofar.—Agencies