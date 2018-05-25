In-laws push woman, infant off building

2

In-laws allegedly killed a woman and her infant son by pushing her along with the infant from a building in Karachi’s Delhi Colony area.Police have arrested the mother-in-law and brother-in-law into the case.According to the police, the deceased Rimsha, whose husband is living in Dubai, had been tortured by her in-laws before being pushed off the seven-story building. Her neck had rope marks on them, the police added.Initially,the woman’s in-laws had reported that she committed suicide by jumping off the roof of the building along with her infant son.A case was registered by the deceased woman’s parents—TNS

