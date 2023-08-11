ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday pronounced the verdict on the Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023, terming it unconstitutional.

Three months after National Assembly passed the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 to give the right of appeal under Article 184 of the constitution, which was not earlier available. The contentious bill states that a review petition may be filed within 2 months of the passing of the original order.

The apex court however axed the law, terming that law was out of the scope of parliament’s legislation and is struck down as null and void and of no legal effect.

The apex court said parliament does not hold rights to legislate about a matter relating to its jurisdiction and powers.

The coalition government led by PDM members approved the legislation and it sailed through National Assembly and Senate.

The 3-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan points out the absence of an explicit authorization within the Constitution permitting the Parliament to expand the Supreme Court’s review jurisdiction under Article 188.

The ruling said 2023 Act said legislation lacks any constitutional foundation, endorsement, or authorization.