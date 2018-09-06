In house magazines of institutions key to catalyze student’s creativity

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Former President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Mian Muhammad Idrees has said that in house magazines of educational institutions play an important role in catalyzing the creativity of their students.

Addressing the launching ceremony of “Kehkshan” (Galaxy) the Annual Magazine of Aziz Fatima Medical and Dental College (AFMDC) here on Wednesday, Mian Muhammad Idrees said that the education of medicine is directly linked with the service to ailing humanity.

He said although the educational institutions must make concerted efforts to harness the creative and productive capabilities of the students but it has attained more important for the medical students as they must be kind by heart and nature.

He said that expressing one’s ideas and mind on paper is pre requisite to create something new and innovative.

The ex-President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the magazine “Kehkshan” has literally as well as scientific touch as the articles and poems written by medical students have been included in it which speaks high of its quality.

He said that every medical student must write something which could be published in this magazine to remember their golden days spent in this Alma Mater.

He further said that medical students should make efforts to minimize the sufferings of neglected sectors in addition to educating the people to promote neat and clean society by adopting best practices as enshrined in our Holy Book “Quran Pak”.

Mian Muhammad Idrees also appreciated the efforts of the principal retired Major General Dr. Hamid Shafique and member of Editorial Board. Some students also presented their articles and poems to the participants of the meeting.

Head Secretariat Ejaz Hussain, Editorial Committee Members Dr. Fareeda Qadeer, Dr. Qadoos Rehman and Dr. Anya were also present during this ceremony.