In-house change could be beginning of major step: Fazl

STAFF REPORTER KARACHI Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that in-house change could be a beginning of the major step forward, and also they are not in favour of dividing the opposition but they will not leave the battleground. While talking to media, he expressed that the major parties of the country were disappointed by voting in favor of the government but they will not leave the public alone in this difficult time. He went on to say that if Pakistan Mus- lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is going to remain quite here then it is better to serve her father abroad at least. JUI-F chief said that he will not leave the hand of former premier Nawaz Sharif and will hold a national convention in Islamabad on March 1 along with a march in Karachi. He also announced to stage a huge public demonstration in Lahore on March 19 and Rehbar committee will also hold a protest in Karachi on March 23. “We have vowed to stand with the common man but the misery will prevail until the unjust and incompetent rulers are holding powers,” he said. He vows to save the country from the incompetent leaders, saying that a common person is going through a phase of utter despair where no one can even buy food and clothes for their children.