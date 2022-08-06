South Korea’s In Gee Chun has taken massive strides toward adding another major title to her name after taking the lead of the Women’s British Open after day 2 at Muirfield.

Also known as Chun In-Gee, she carded a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in a position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall.

She also won the Women’s PGA Championship not too long ago.

Chun with a total of 8-under of 134 leads South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65 on day 2, by a single stroke.

The seven-time major winner Inbee Park sits a further shot back from these two after a second-round score of 67.

Day 1 leader Hinako Shibuno followed her opening 65 with a 73 to fall four shots off the pace. Jessica Korda, who was second after the first round, settled for a 74 and was in a tie for 17th.

In Gee Chun was aided by six birdies and a solitary bogey in her round as she looks to add the Women’s British Open to a resume that already includes the 2016 Evian Championship and 2015 U.S. Women’s Open.

Ashleigh Buhai looked on course to claim the halfway lead when she made an eagle and four birdies to race to the turn in 30 but faltered on the final hole to drop back.

There were also some notable faces who failed to make the cut including four-time major winner Laura Davies, making her 42nd appearance at the event at the age of 58, and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko who posted a 5-over 147 total.