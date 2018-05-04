In-form Tsitsipas beats Anderson in Estoril

Estoril, Portugal :Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his excellent form on clay by beating Estoril Open top seed Kevin Anderson 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals. The 19-year-old held the big-hitting South African to just four aces in a second-round match which lasted for more than two hours in windy conditions. World number 44 Tsitsipas beat three top-20 players, including Dominic Thiem, en route to the Barcelona Open final last week, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. Anderson, ranked eighth, sealed his fate as his first double-fault of the contest brought up two match points, with Tsitsipas quickly wrapping up victory at the first attempt. “It was really tough, with tricky conditions,” world number eight Anderson said. “I’ve not played a match in a while. “It’s a little disappointing, I would have preferred better conditions for my first match back, a more comfortable environment. “But he was just too good today.” Tsitsipas, the first Greek man to break into the world’s top 50, improved to 13-10 for the season.

