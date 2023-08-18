ISLAMABAD – Newly appointed Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar deplored violent events that occurred in Jaranwala Faisalabad and pledged a strong response against attacks targeting religious minorities in Pakistan.

Days after the heinous attacks on churches and houses in Christian settlements in eastern Pakistan, the country’s top civil and military leaders responded to the events.

As hundreds have held amid widespread action, caretaker prime minister Kakar said our nation is for all people with all ethnicities, creeds and all religious backgrounds, saying his government would discourage rigidity.

He said minorities will stay protected, and warned that any attempt to harm them would be responded to sternly and strictly by the state and society.

He added that the Pakistani state and society did not align or identify with any extremist groups, saying there is no room for extreme attitudes, and those are not just unwelcomed, they will be discouraged.

He also pledged to ensure the rule of order as uncertainties loom large. Calling Pakistan, a polarized society, Kakar said he would try to differentiate between politics and law.

He further condemned May 9 events, saying he was disappointed to see such dark events.