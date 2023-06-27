ISLAMABAD – Days after meeting International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that the multilateral lender would release much-needed bailout funds soon.

The premier held the telephonic conversation as Pakistan’s ninth review by US-based lender for releasing a $1.2 billion tranche is still in the air while the programe ends by the end of this month.

Prime Minister’s Office shared a handout confirming that PM Sharif discussed the IMF program with the Georgieva. The premier reiterated his determination to achieve the goals of improving the economic situation of crisis hit country through joint efforts.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کا آئی ایم ایف کی مینیجنگ ڈائریکٹر کرسٹلینا جورجیوا کو ٹیلی فون وزیراعظم شہباز شریف اور ایم ڈی آئی ایم ایف میں رابطہ منگل کی علی الصبح ہوا وزیراعظم اور آئی ایم ایف کی مینیجنگ ڈائریکٹر نے آئی ایم ایف پروگرام کے حوالے سے امور پر گفتگو کی آئی ایم ایف کی ایم… — PMLN (@pmln_org) June 27, 2023

IMF chief Georgieva, on the other hand, said IMF wants improved economic situation for Pakistan. She hailed Sharif’s leadership qualities, and acknowledged the efforts of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan’s Finance Team team to finalise the loan program, the handout said.

Islamabad and IMF are discussing the draft Memorandum for Economic and Financial Policy to unlock the staff-level agreement.