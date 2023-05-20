In audio leak, Imran Khan requests US lawmaker to intervene amid crackdown on PTI

Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former prime minister who has accused the US of orchestrating his overthrow from office in April of last year, is said to have asked a US congresswoman for assistance in fending off an ongoing crackdown on his party’s members and leader.

On the allegedly leaked tape, Maxine Moore Waters of the US Congress is heard asking Khan to speak out against “human rights violations” in Pakistan. The audio leaked on social media on Saturday.

“I believe that this is one of the most important periods in our history. The former prime minister allegedly said to the other person on the clip, who is thought to be a US lawmaker, “We have the most weird thing going on in this country.

The PTI chairman briefed the US legislator in the 1.57-minute audio leak about his removal from office and the ensuing persecution of his party members.

“In one attempted murder, I took three gunshots. The military system in our country is quite powerful, thus the former army chief general [General Qamar Javed Bajwa] overthrew my government.

He claimed in the taped chat that “he conspired with people who are in power right now and toppled my government.”

Khan continued by claiming that his party was currently experiencing the “worst crackdown” that any democratic party has ever experienced in the history of the nation.

“We would appreciate here because it goes a long way when someone like you Maxine Waters issues a statement in support of my party,” Khan added, asking the congresswoman to speak out for his party.

“All we ask for is the Constitution, the rule of law, and basic rights. We simply need a statement highlighting the crackdown, and that would be very beneficial to us because when someone like you, Maxine, speaks up, it creates a lot of buzz.

The alleged recording was released against the backdrop of an escalating crackdown on PTI officials and workers who turned to violent protests after party president Imran Khan was taken into custody on May 9 in connection with a fraud case.

During the nearly three-day-long rallies, thousands of party members and leaders are said to have looted and set military and public buildings on fire around the nation.