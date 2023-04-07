In a major catch, Pakistani forces detain BNA founder, hardcore militant in intelligence based operation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani forces have detained Gulzar Imam, a hardcore terrorist and founder of the militant group Baloch National Army (BNA), who is said to be a high-value target and was leading insurgency in the country’s southwestern region.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Gulzar Imam alias Shambay was detained by intel officials as the notorious militant chief was operating against Pakistan for quite some time.

Military’s media wing said, “Gulzar Imam was held after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned, and meticulously executed operation, that spanned over months over various geographical locations.” ISPR however did not reveal the exact location where Shamnay was apprehended.

BNA chief reportedly visited neighboring India and Afghanistan as he operated with foreign intelligence agencies. Baloch National Army escalated attacks in Pakistan, mostly on security forces.

Pakistan’s mineral-rich region Balochistan witnessed a rise in terror attacks and many sons of the nation rendered their lives.

The recent development comes as Pakistan’s top civil and military leaders meet at National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.