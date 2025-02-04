In a first, Pakistani footballer set to play in FIFA Club World Cup

KARACHI – Participation of a Pakistani player has been confirmed for the first time in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Pakistani footballer Haris Zaib has signed a contract with New Zealand’s club Auckland City, which is set to participate in this year’s FIFA Club World Cup. They qualified for the mega event by winning the Oceania Champions League.

In the FIFA Club World Cup, Auckland City will compete against German club Bayern Munich, Argentina’s Boca Juniors, and Portugal’s Benfica.

Haris Zaib has already started his preseason training with Auckland City.

The 23-year-old Haris Zaeem was called up to the Pakistan national team for the 2023 Four-Nation Tournament but couldn’t participate due to an injury.

Born in 2001 in New Zealand, Haris holds both Pakistani and New Zealand citizenships. Due to his Pakistani citizenship, he is also eligible to represent Pakistan in football.

The FIFA Club World Cup is an international men’s association football competition organised by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the sport’s global governing body. The competition was first contested in 2000 as the FIFA Club World Championship.