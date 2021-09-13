In a first, K-Electric launches WhatsApp service for customers

KARACHI – K-Electric, a Pakistani investor-based electricity supply company, has launched WhatsApp service to facilitate its customers in Pakistan’s largest city.

The company announced the development on Twitter, stating: “We are proud to announce the launch of an exciting & convenient WhatsApp service for all our customers”.

KE has become the first among power utilities to launch the WhatsApp service.

“Our number is 03480000118. Send us a “Hi” to get started!” it added.

We are proud to announce the launch of an exciting & convenient WhatsApp service for all our customers. Add us on WhatsApp by clicking the following link https://t.co/vPRShP0mkq or by scanning the QR code in the image. Our number is 03480000118. Send us a “Hi” to get started! pic.twitter.com/UmuYDFzXBW — KE (@KElectricPk) September 13, 2021

The company said that it is committed to leveraging digitization and technology, adding that the measure has been taken to stay connected with customers “24/7”.

K-Electric (KE) has powered Karachi for over one hundred years. Through a network spanning across 6,500 square kilometres, KE supplies power to all residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural areas that fall under the city’s ambit and beyond, serving over 2.5 million customers across Karachi, Dhabeji and Gharo in Sindh, and Uthal, Vinder and Bela in Balochistan.

KE is the only vertically-integrated power utility in Pakistan, which means the organisation manages all three key areas – Generation, Transmission and Distribution – of producing and delivering energy to consumers.

Formerly known as Karachi Electric Supply Company Limited, the power utility is an integral part of one of the world’s most populous cities. In 2009, KES Power Limited, the majority shareholder of KE, put into place a turnaround strategy which has seen investments of over USD 2.1 billion. These have resulted in 1,057 MW being added to the company’s Generation capacity and Transmission & Distribution capacity has been increased by approximately 29% and 60% respectively, followed by a 15.5% point reduction in Transmission & Distribution losses. K-Electric’s transformation is a globally recognised success story of business excellence.