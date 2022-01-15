In a first, EU firm nominates Pakistan’s public hospital for ISO 9001 Certificate

PESHAWAR – A European audit firm has nominated a public hospital from Pakistan for the first time for an ISO 9001 Certificate, it emerged on Saturday.

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the only cardiac hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was picked on the back of its high-quality medical treatment and outstanding management.

PIC has been declared a hospital compliant with international standards following the completion of an audit by the European firm, according to PIC spokesperson Riffat Anjum.

The official said that the audit of the healthcare system, equipment, and medical personnel of the medical facility was conducted by the firm

The audit report termed the hospital’s provision of timely and high-quality medical treatment and management were outstanding, local media reported.