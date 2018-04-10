In 98 days, Shopian shuts for 30 days

Shopian

The militancy hotbed Shopian district has completed Sunday one month of shutdowns since the beginning of this year.

The latest wave of continuous shutdown started on April 1 after killing of 12 militants and four civilians in two separate encounters in the volatile district.

Of the total of 98 days of the current year, Shopian has observed shutdown for 30 days (a complete month) to protest the civilian killings and alleged high handedness by Army and other forces.

The residents have accused army of committing grave human rights violations in this south Kashmir’s apple rich town, which has emerged as a militancy hotbed. Some of local top faces of new-age militancy active in this district are Saddam Paddar and Zeenat-ul-Islam.

The first shutdown of this year in the district was observed on January 25 when two militants and a 17-year old boy Shakir Mir were killed at Chaigund Adoo. The township observed continuous shutdown on January 25, 26 and 27 against the killings.—RK