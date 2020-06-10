Imtiaz opposes ending to provinces’ representation in NEPRA

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has opposed ending representation of provinces in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). The minister while criticizing withdrawal of provinces’ representation in electric power regulatory authority said it is an attack on the 18th Amendment of the constitution. Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that the federal government has got passage of amendment in NEPRA Act from the Senate. “The nomination of representatives in the electric power regulatory authority is a power delegated to provinces in the constitution,” he said. “We will protest if provincial governments denied the right to nominate representatives of its choice in the NEPRA,” the minister said. The energy minister also contacted Chairman Senate SadiqSanjrani to communicate the concern of small provinces with regard to withdrawal of provinces’ representation in the electric power regulator. The Chairman Senate in the conversation vowed to protect the interests of small provinces. Sindh minister also communicated provincial government’s concern to Deputy Chairman Senate SaleemMandviwala and Senator Sherry Rehman over amendments in the NEPRA law. n a letter to the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah he termed amendments in the NEPRA Act an attack on the powers of provincial governments and asked for lodging protest with the federal government over the matter.