IMSciences conducts training on Islamic microfinance

Peshawar

The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, Institute of Management Sciences (CEIF) IMSciences) in collaboration with Ibn Khaldun university, Indonesia and International Council of Islamic Finance Educators (ICIFE) Indonesia conducted two-day training on “Islamic Microfinance” at Jakarta, Indonesia, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The training was delivered by CEIF team member Dr. Zahoor Khan, Assistant Professor at IMSciences. The training was attended by senior academicians, cooperatives’ directors and senior level management of Indonesian banks and officials from the Ministry of Finance, Jakarta, Indonesia.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp