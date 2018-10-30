Imran’s visit to strengthen bilateral ties: Chinese FM

Beijing

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to Beijing is very import for future development and bilateral relation between the two countries.

While addressing the regular Press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to China from November 02 on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping. He said, “The two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.—INP

