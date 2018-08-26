Imran’s victory celebrated in London

Islamabad

An Asian businessman has placed a banner outside his store in London to celebrate the election victory of ‘son in law of Richmond’ Prime Minister Imran Khan, says a message received here from London. Ashwani Kumar, 65, has installed the banner outside his store, Stich n Fix, on Redline Street which reads: ‘Congratulations to son in law of Richmond Imran Khan on becoming prime minister of Pakistan’.

Kumar’s grocery shop and dry-cleaning business is located close to the residence of PM Imran’s former in-laws, the Goldsmith family. Zac Goldsmith, the local MP for Richmond Park and a friend of Kumar, also shared the picture of the congratulatory banner on his Twitter account to highlight the support of local residents for the newly-appointed Pakistani prime minister.

Talking to media, Kumar shared that PM Imran tied the knot to Jemima Goldsmith a few steps from his business at the local Registry office in Richmond and has a strong local connection since his former in-laws and children live here. ‘The Goldsmith family and PM Imran frequently visit my shop. They come here for dry-cleaning, alteration etc. Jemima and Zac goldsmith are my loyal customers,’ said the businessman, who also runs a group called ‘The British Overseas Friends of India and Pakistan’.

Kumar claimed that Zac is like his ‘brother, son’ and that he is also his local election campaign manager. ‘I am very happy that I am connected with PM Imran. He visits me when he’s in town and is the great pride of Richmond because he stays locally when in London,’ said the businessman while referring to PM Imran mostly residing at Annabel Goldsmith’s house in Richmond during his visits to the UK. Besides dry-cleaning and stitching, Kumar sells newspapers and magazines as well.

The businessman recalled that around 15 to 20 years ago, PM Imran dressed in a shalwar kameez walked into his shop for the first time to buy Jang newspaper.—NNI

