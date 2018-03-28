Imran’s verbal lies entered into written lies

Lahore

Punjab Government Spokesman, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has said that there is no comparison of transparency in development schemes of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments as the Punjab government during the current fiscal was able to save an amount of Rs.275 million in purchasing of 37 medicines while the KP government, on the contrast not only procured medicines on higher rates but the companies under contract were also of low ranking.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan named chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan after ‘Khipal Khan’ a talkative character of British novelist George Meredith, and said that PTI chairman was only used to talking and he never bother to complete development projects. ‘First they were habitual of making verbal lies but now they entered in written lies regime, on the other hands politics by chief minister Punjab based on public service ‘, he said.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan further stated that after criticizing metro bus and metro train projects, the KPK and the Sindh government both were following Punjab. ‘I ask if metro bus project was not necessary in Punjab then why now KPK government has launched same project in Peshawar and why CM Sindh tried to convince Chinese government to include Karachi Metro train project in CPEC’, he wondered.

He said that Imran Khan claims that no hospital was constructed during tenure of incumbent Punjab government but 17 new hospitals including PKLI have been completed under Shehbaz Sharif government. He also flayed PTI Chief for making ‘Billion Lies’ and said that leaders of PTI presented wrong comparison of KPK and Punjab for procurement of medicines.—INP