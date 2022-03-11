Imran’s threats to Zardari will not be tolerated: Bilawal MQM-P delegation meets Zardari, Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that threats of Prime Minister Imran Khan to former president and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party are unacceptable and will not be tolerated anymore.

A day earlier, the Prime Minister had said that his first target would be Asif Ali Zardari on whom his gun has been pointing at for a long time.

Bilawal, while responding to statement of the premier, said that he has never used a gun but knows how to use it. Will respond to politics through politics but such threats are not acceptable, he stressed.

Talking about incident of a drone hitting Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, PPP Chairman demanded investigation of the attack by agencies and claimed the incident was an attempt to send a message to him and his father.

Bilawal Bhutto further said that Imran Khan is using more foul language as he could see his end coming. He said that his family and party has made many sacrifices for Pakistan and the restoration of democracy but they will not tolerate it anymore. “We consider the attack on Aseefa a message for us,” Bilawal alleged.

He requested the ISI and other investigation agencies to probe the matter as he doesn’t trust the government on this matter. Bilawal said that Imran Khan “threatening with life and death” was not a joke. “I am not a child anymore,” Bilawal said in reference to his young age at the time of Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.

He said that for those who think that we will get scared and step back, they don’t know that Zardari and Benazir’s blood flows in my veins. “What I will do to you will be remembered by your generations.”

We never used guns but we know how to use them,” Bilawal said, adding that he is a peaceful person and will remain the same. “However, we will respond in the same language if they keep pressurising us,” he said, referring to the prime minister’s “foul language”. “Using foul language will not save Imran Khan’s seat but he would curse more when he sees position in danger.”