Imran’s status is equal to that of Islamabad mayor: Maryam

PTI levelling allegations against ECP for exposing its incompetency

Staff Reporter Islamabad

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the status of Prime Minister Imran Khan is nothing more than that of a mayor in Islamabad.

Talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court, Maryam said that when Imran Khan was staging the sit-ins in Islamabad before assuming office, he used to say that inflation increases in a country when its rulers are “thieves”.

“This proves that the current government is a certified thief,” said Maryam. She added that at present, people are witnessing the worst form of inflation in addition to other problems, there fore, the PML-N is raising its voice for the sake of people instead of staying silent.

Maryam Nawaz also announced to record reaction in case government extends the tenure of National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was leveling allegations against Election Commission of Pakistan for exposing its incompetency.

You [Prime Minister Imran Khan] cannot hide your theft by calling other leaders as thieves, she added. Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan will witness positive change and the fake incumbent government will be sent packing.

Moreover, Maryam termed the news of fake Covid-19 vaccine entry in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name “ridiculous” and said that “the vaccination cards issued by this government are also fake like everything else”.

A fake coronavirus vaccine entry was made using Nawaz’s name in the National Immunisation Management System at the Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital on September 22.

As per the fake entry, Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, got his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac at 4:03 pm Wednesday at the hospital.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz appeared before Islamabad High Court in a case against her conviction in Avenfield reference. During the proceedings, PML-N leader was directed to inform the court about the appointment of her new lawyer.

Previously, IHC had granted time to Maryam Nawaz to appoint new counsel. Justice Amir Farooq remarked, “Hiring a lawyer is the right of everyone.