Imran’s Qatar visit to boost bilateral ties: Ambassador

Islamabad

Mr. Saqar bin Mubarak Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Islamabad, has stated that during his visit to Qatar on 21-22 January 2019

The Pakistani Prime Minister will meet Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, to review the bilateral relations, and ways of supporting and developing them, in addition to addressing a number of regional and international issues of common concern. He will also meet with Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani,

The Prime Minister of the State of Qatar, to discuss the bilateral ties.

The Ambassador explained that Qatar and Pakistan share distinct historical relations, based on solid foundations, adding that the bilateral ties have witnessed tangible development in many fields, especially in the economic and energy sector.

He expressed his hope that the visit of Pakistani Prime Minister to Qatar will contribute to strengthening the existing collaboration and opening new horizons for bilateral cooperation.—PR

Share on: WhatsApp