Imran’s propaganda cannot hoodwink people: Mujtaba

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was misguiding the nation through his negative propaganda.

However, he added, his real agenda had been exposed to the people and now they were not ready to be hoodwinked by his hollow slogans.

Speaking to media at his residence, the minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would emerge as victorious in the upcoming general elections due to its outstanding performance during the past five years.

“Nawaz Sahrif lives in people’s hearts and he can not be kept away from mainstream politics,” he added.

The minister said that the PML-N leadership believed in serving masses and it would continue to do its job ever after winning the next elections. The party, he added, had deep roots among masses, as it had completed dozens of mega public-welfare projects.

He said that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif-led government in Punjab performed excellently, and that was why his political antagonists too praised him. He said that projects like Metro Bus and Orange Line train were examples of his vision of turning Punjab into a most developed province of the country.