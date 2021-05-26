Imran’s positive remarks about Chinese leadership commendable

Observer Report Beijing

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s positive remarks about the able leadership of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang are commendable, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

“We have taken note of the positive remarks by the PM Imran Khan and we commend that,” Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had deeply appreciated Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang for their able leadership in a recently held meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong.

The prime minister also conveyed his warm greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

While commenting on top priority accorded by PM Imran Khan’s government to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that the CPEC, as an important pilot project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) made major progress in the areas such as infrastructure, energy, ports and industrial parks since its launch.