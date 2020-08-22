Imran’s politics revolve around Nawaz: Marriyum

Observer Report

Islamabad

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went abroad legally on the request of the Punjab government but Imran Khan’s politics always revolve around Quaid of the PML-N. Reacting to statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders regarding PML-N supremo, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PM Imran Khan’s government did historic corruption and failed to perform in first two years of their tenure.

She added that PTI officials make statements against Nawaz Sharif to distract masses from their incompetence and urged government to take steps to bring back Jahangir Khan Tareen instead of making statements against Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership.