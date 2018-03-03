Imran’s politics depend on baseless allegations: Minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and minority affairs Khalil Tahar Sandhu has said that Imran Khan’s politics depend on baseless allegations and always faced disappointment but he brought new allegation rather than clarification or proof.

In a statement here Friday he said that Imran Khan now have to show the original certificates of the Bani Gala to save his character.

The minister said that the main accused in Nandipur Power Plant case always seen in front of him but Imran Khan again trying to character assassination of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that the people of Pakistan have come to know, that Khan Sahib has nothing except baseless allegations. He said that under the tremendous leadership of Shahbaz Sharif billions of rupees spent on the welfare of the common people and world knows Shabaz Sharif as the name of Shahbaz Speed due to the completion of the fastest and transparent development projects.

The Minister said that opponents are afraid that once again public will elect PML-N in general elections of 2018.

Orignally published by INP