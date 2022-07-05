Imran’s political career going to end soon: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday, taking a dig at PTI chairman, said that Imran Khan was the biggest enemy of Punjab’s development but now his political career is going to end soon from the whole country, and on July 17 we have to win a battle for Punjab’s development.

Addressing a rally in PP-170, Lahore, ahead of by-election, she said that Punjab Chief Minister has given historic electricity bill relief to the poor people who had been suffering for the last four years due to PTI’s incompetent policies. She said now the PML-N government will provide relief to all the people without any favour.

Talking about the current petroleum prices hike, Maryam said that the incumbent government increased the prices of petrol and diesel with a heavy heart, adding that due to the IMF agreement we were left with no choice because country was on verge of bankruptcy due to PTI government agreement with IMF.

She went on to say that Imran Khan used to speak against US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu but now he is sending messages to him for forgiveness, adding that PTI chairman sent his official person to Lu and asked him to forgive his party.

“Imran Khan led a group who looted Punjab but on July 17 his political career is going to end and PML-N will work day and night to get the people out from trouble,” Maryam said.

She further said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif will steer the country out of the crisis, adding that the government will decrease price of petroleum products once the prices came down in the international market.