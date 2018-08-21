Imran’s multi-pronged economic agenda to boost exports: PFC

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq has welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pledge of cut spending, sweeping reforms and austerity measures.

In his statement issued here Tuesday hoped that the PTI government will take effective steps on all fronts and multi-pronged economic vision to enhance volume of export besides creating business friendly environment for foreign investment.

He said that a better economic team, coordination among ministries, wise and quick decisions to deal effectively with the looming economic crisis could bail the country out of the present complex position.

He said that Imran Khan’s vision to boost export by giving all due support to business community is on one hand a very optimistic aspect and on the other hand, he expected that the PTI government put ban on the import of luxurious items including furniture. “Another challenge of the new government is reducing imports which are burning over $1.5 billion per month, an unaffordable import bill for the economy,” he added.

He also said that he is sanguine that the government would address the issues of the business community on war footing as when he met PTI Chief Imran Khan on oath taking day, he assured to address the demands of the business community.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also conveyed that the businessmen and industrialists reposed their full confidence in government policies under his dynamic leadership. “Our confidence had been increased further after meeting with the prime minister,” he added.

He said the traders and industrialists were playing a vital role for the promotion of businesses, industries, trade and investments in the country. He said Imran was focused to extend every possible facility to the investors, industrialists, traders and businessmen.

