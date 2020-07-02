Imran’s minus one remark was blown out of proportions

Salahuddin Haider

IT was just a rhetoric, a dig at the opposition, or at best a light vein remark but Imran’s reference to “minus one” formula of the opposition was blown out of proportion, TV anchors picking it for serious discussions as if a change seemed inevitable. There is none, explained foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in response to media enquiry. “Imran Khan is our leader, and will remain a leader. No question of replacing him, for an alternate has never been in consideration, neither will it be in future” he was more than candid.

Similar expression of unflinching loyalty came from Planning Minister Asad Umar and his cabinet colleague Faisal Wavda. Despite such vehement rebuttals, twists and turns kept taking place and seemingly a deliberate attempt was on to misguide public opinion. One such analyst went to the extent of spending nearly half an hour on a topic which had no relevance to reality. Norms were forgotten and noble profession of journalism was jolted to the hilt.

The aggressive trio of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, and Ahsan Iqbal persisted with their demand for prime minister’s resignation, for no rhyme or reason. In their opinion the government had not only failed to deliver, but had sunk in an abyss, recovery from where would be well nigh impossible. But the premier appeared undaunted, making it clear in his 45-minute speech in the National Assembly that mafias and cartels had ruined the country. He had inherited a situation which took time to tackle and when the economy began to pick up, Corona Pandemic struck to set everything in reverse gear.

A Herculean job was now at hand to steer the ship through stormy water. Resource constraints was yet another major handicap. Nevertheless the government was determined to provide maximum relief to the people, He had already ordered the finance ministry to reduce the prices of petrol, without harming the interest of oil companies. A cut in petrol development levy appeared as answer. What was really interesting was the remark from Noon League stalwart Ahsan Iqbal, who conceded in an interview later that the opposition lacked the majority to form a new government.

His assessment came after a 46-vote defeat during voting on budget discussion. Even Bilawal knew that the task was tremendous, which he conceded in a statement that the All Parties Conference will be convened after Shahbaz Sharif recovers from sickness. Imran knew that the opposition was playing to the gallery. It was in no position to dislodge him. Options were almost nil. How could the change come then? That was the vital question, answer of which was found nowhere.