Imran’s interim bail in 3 cases extended

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday extended interim bail to PTI chief Imran Khan until April 13 in three cases filed in Lahore relating to the clashes that took place between PTI supporters and the police outside the PTI chief’s Zaman Park residence in March.

The ATC Judge issued the orders, extending the bail of the former premier in multiple cases, after Imran appeared before the court in a personal capacity.

A video posted by the PTI showed Imran arriving to court with black headgear as his security detail held up protective shields.

In the last hearing, presiding judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar had directed the PTI chief to ensure his appearance at each subsequent hearing and also join the police investigation into the cases.

Racecourse Police registered the cases against the former prime minister and other PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking the police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside his Zaman Park residence. Besides Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, offences under various sections of Pakistan Penal Code have been included in the FIRs.