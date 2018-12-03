Imran’s govt won’t last long: Zardari

Our Correspondent

Sadiqabad

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday cast doubts over the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government completing its term, saying: “I can’t see this captain [Imran Khan] being able to manage his government for long.” Addressing a rally in Sadiqabad he said, “In the present day world a government that did not deliver has to step down. He (Imran khan) will not be able to manage the economy, nor will he be able to hold up to the false commitments he made.”

The former President also criticised the premier for his statement on taking ‘U-turns’. Last month, the prime minister had said that Adolf Hitler and Napolean Bonaparte failed because they they did not change their strategies according to the situation. “Why doesn’t history remember Hitler and Napolean as heroes?” asked the PPP co-chairperson. “Because it was not just a matter of one war. Hitler led to the murder of 55 million people […] the blood of so many humans was shed. [Imran Khan] should think about this, value human beings.”

Zardari said that the prime minister had read “a couple of books but could not understand a thing”.

He demanded the government fulfil its promise of creation of a South Punjab province. “You stole our slogan (of creation of South Punjab province),” Zardari claimed. “We said great, you take this step, someone should. Now they don’t have the courage.”

