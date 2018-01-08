It’s Imran’s fate to become groom, not PM: Ameer Muqam

PESHAWAR : Provincial leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Advisor to the PM, Ameer Muqam has said that it is fate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan to become groom time to time and not the Prime Minister.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he alleged that the PTI chief was habitual of telling lies and betraying the people.

He urged Imran Khan to declare his wedding instead of confusing the people.

The Advisor to PM said that it had happened twice when the PTI chief denied of his wedding earlier, but later admitted of his marriage.

Ameer Muqam said that how can a man run affairs of the country who even can’t manage his family matters.

