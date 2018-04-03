Imran’s exemption plea accepted

Islamabad

The anti-terrorism court on Monday accepted exemption plea from PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others in Parliament and PTV attack case during 2014 sit-ins and adjourned the case proceedings till April 25.

As per details, the anti-terror court was hearing a case pertaining to attack on parliament and PTV with judge Shahrukh Arjumand in the chair. The accused Imran Khan and other leaders did not appeared before the court. The counsel of Imran Khan said that the PTI chairman could not appear before the court due to his busy schedule therefore the proceedings be adjourned.

The court accepted his plea and adjourned the proceedings till April 25.

On March 27, the court gave exemption to Imran Khan from appearing in court proceedings and adjourned the hearing till April 10. —INP