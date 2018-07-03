Imran’s departure to Karachi delayed owing to rain

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s departure to Karachi was delayed on Tuesday as heavy rains continued to lash Lahore.

The PTI chairman was scheduled to reach Karachi from Lahore via a charter flight around noon as part of his election campaign.

It is not yet known when the cricketer-turned-politician will now arrive in the metropolis.

The PTI chairman is scheduled to tour different areas of the metropolis during his two-day visit.

According to a party spokesperson, Imran will tour his NA-243 constituency in the evening today.

“He will also lay the foundation stone of an orphanage in Memon Goth,” the party spokesperson added.

The cricketer-turned-politician is contesting the general election from NA-243, Karachi which comprises Gulshan-i-Iqbal and parts of Jamshed Quarters. He is also in the poll contest for National Assembly seats from Islamabad, Mianwali, Bannu and Lahore.

On June 24, Imran kicked off his election campaign from Mianwali. Imran then took to Bannu and Sargodha and will now campaign in Karachi for the next two days.

The PTI on Sunday released an election campaign travel log of Imran.

According to the log issued by the party, the PTI chairman will campaign in 25 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh in the next 21 days.

Imran will spend 11 days addressing public rallies in 14 different cities of Punjab, according to the travel log.

After Punjab, the PTI chairman will take to KP where he will campaign for five days in eight different cities.

Of the five days scheduled for Sindh, Imran will spend three days in Karachi and two in interior Sindh.

The PTI chairman’s campaign for the general election will conclude with a “massive rally” scheduled in Islamabad for July 23.

According to the party’s travel log, the PTI chairman will not be visiting Balochistan or the tribal areas in KP formerly known as Federal Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA).

