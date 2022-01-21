Imran’s cross-examination allowed in Kh Asif case

The Islamabad High Court accepted on Thursday Khawaja Asif’s petition challenging the decision to disallow the right to cross-examine Prime Minister Imran Khan with reference to the premier’s defamation case against him.

The Chief Justice of the IHC, Athar Minallah, remarked that the case should be heard on a daily basis and decided in due course. He further stated that the court would order the trial court to decide the case within two months.

During the proceedings, the court asked Khawaja Asif’s lawyer why he was postponing the case, claiming that he was unnecessarily delaying the case, cautioning him against doing so.