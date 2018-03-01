Imran’s Bani Gala residence NOC, blueprint fake

Former secretary of union council tells SC….

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Additional Attorney General Nayyar Rizvi submitted a report in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, stating that Imran Khan’s no-objection certificate for the construction of his Bani Gala residence could not be verified.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief stated that he had obtained an NOC for the construction of his house in Bani Gala. However, Muhammad Umar, who was the secretary of the Union Council of Sohan in 2003 when the document was apparently issued, denied the issuance of any such document.

The court will hear the case today.

The former secretary of the union council in Bara Kahu further claimed that a no-objection certificate submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court related to his Bana Gala residence was never issued by the local authority.

Mohammad Umar, in his reply to the apex court, claimed the NOC dates back to 2003, when he was posted as a secretary at the union council office.

The NOC submitted to SC is a computerised copy, whereas, the union council had no computer systems and work was done manually, Umar elaborated.

Umar claimed the blueprint for the residence was also fake, saying the union council had asked Imran to submit a blueprint for a go-ahead but it was never submitted.

On the other hand, Islamabad Additional Deputy Commissioner filed a report in the case with the top court on Wednesday. The report states that at least 300 kanals of land was purchased in 2002 in name of Jemima Khan, PTI chief’s ex-wife. No NOC was sought from interior ministry to purchase the land at the time, the report reads.

It further states that the land was later gifted to Imran Khan in 2005 by the power of attorney. The Capital Development Authority had declared the construction of the PTI chairman’s house illegal in a hearing on May 9, 2017. The apex court had ordered CDA to verify the documents submitted by the PTI chairman.

A report was submitted by CDA in Supreme Court which stated that the authority has declared 122 buildings illegal which included Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence. It said that the construction was against the regulations of Islamabad Capital Territory.

In a hearing on Februrary 13, the Supreme Court summoned property documents of the Bani Gala residence from the CDA.Chief Justice Saqib Nisar warned that the residential structures in Bani Gala would be demolished if they are not as per the laws and regulations of CDA.