Pronouncing a reserved verdict in the 190 million pounds corruption case relating to Al-Qadir Trust, an accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday rejected the bail application filed by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan due to non-perusal of the case.

The decision paved the way for the arrest of PTI chairman in the case. The court also barred the National Accountability Bureau from arresting Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Earlier, the court reserved its verdict in the case. Judge Muhammad Bashir, who heard the case, asked whether arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi had been issued. “Where is the investigation officer in the case? What is the status of the case right now: is it at the inquiry or investigation stage?” he questioned. Khawaja Haris, PTI chief’s lawyer, replied that the case was at the investigation stage. IO Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi told the court that right now there was no order to arrest the former prime minister.

Abbasi went on to say that if a suspect had been arrested in one case, it did not mean he could not be arrested in the other.

Haris said that the case was being heard at the time when the suspect was already serving three-year prison term in the Toshakhana reference. Imran’s lawyer, on the occasion, filed an application in the court seeking exemption for his client from appearances in both Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases.