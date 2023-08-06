Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday categorically stated that the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was not politically motivated.

“Imran Khan has been denying every accusation, avoiding accountability in every way,” she said in a press conference, not long after Additional District Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar sentenced the PTI chief to three years in prison.

Dismissing speculations that Khan’s arrest was prompted by political victimisation, she said that the investigation had gone on for 12-13 months.

She categorically announced that the verdict was the outcome of a proper process.

“There were more than 40 hearings over 14 months for this case,” she said, adding that he had ample opportunities to clarify his stance, but he only attended 3 hearings.

She slammed Khan for “attacking” the police using petrol bombs, convening on the judicial complex.

“Apart from the hearing, he used each and every channel to escape or defeat the law to evade accountability,” she said, adding that he had no answer to anything.

She also said that those who are confused that Khan was arrested for political reasons or if anyone aims to use this to build a narrative of Khan’s political victimisation, then they have the court’s order to refer to.

Aurangzeb also categorically said that the former premier was given the opportunity to clarify his stance, adding that the other gifts including necklaces, rings, and dinner sets were not even declared.

“Imran Khan always denies responsibility for anything and everything, deflects responsibility and says he knows nothing,” said the information minister. She also stressed that he still has to answer on foreign funding, the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Aurangzeb also said that his arrest, his theft, and his corruption have no connection to the elections after the trial court.

She listed a number of Toshakhana gifts that were declared by Imran Khan including three houses from 2017 to 2022.