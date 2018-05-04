Imran’s acquittal infuriates: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif said that those who have done nothing are attending the judicial proceedings and Imran Khan got released without appearance.

Talking to the newsmen outside Accountability Court during the hearing of Avenfield Reference, filed by NAB on the directions of Supreme Court, former premier Nawaz Sharif expressed resentment over the acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in SSP Asmatullah torture case. Nawaz Shairf further said that the media is being chocked, Pakistan becoming isolated, loadshedding problem was settled, will talk to Prime Minister again over the issue, added Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif reacting over the report said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan may have been acquitted in a case pertaining to torture of then SSP Islamabad (Operations) Asmatullah Junejo during the 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad on “orders from the top”.

She was replying to a question about the PTI chief’s acquittal on the premises of the accountability court in the federal capital.

When asked about his reaction to his political opponent’s acquittal, the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif said people who don’t deserve to be set free are acquitted here while those having done nothing are made to appear in court.

An anti-terrorism court allowed today the PTI chief’s application filed under section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) seeking to acquit him in the case for lack of evidence.

Expressing happiness after being exonerated from terror charges, Imran Khan decried illegal use of the laws of the land to achieve political gains.

Orignally published by INP