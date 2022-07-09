Imran’s accusations against CEC ‘baseless’: ECP

Says ‘fatwas of treason’ will not deter it from doing its job

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday declared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations against its Chief Election Commissioner “baseless”.

While addressing a crowd in Sheikhupura, the PTI chief had stated that the commission was biased in favour of Hamza Shehbaz, the current Punjab chief minister and the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader.

However, the election watchdog has responded to the claims by defending the Chief Election Commissioner and condemning Imran’s comments.

In a statement, the commission said that “by issuing fatwas of treason, an institution cannot be declared a traitor” – a dig at the PTI’s rhetoric against the opposing parties and those who deserted his party.

The commission further argued that it will continue to make all decisions in light of the constitution and laws without succumbing to any pressure or emotions.

While terming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s claim of changes in the voter lists of the 20 by-election constituencies a propaganda, the Election Commission of Pakistan stated Friday that the by-polls on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats were being held on the previous voter lists.

“The voter lists are frozen after the announcement of the election schedule to facilitate the preparation of the polling schemes,” the ECP spokesperson said.

“No changes can be made to the voter lists after the announcement of the election schedule until the polls are concluded in the constituency concerned,” he added. “The statements that have been made on media about the voter lists are baseless and contrary to the facts,” he stated.

“This is a purely propaganda technique through which the public is being misled,” he said and vowed that transparent and peaceful elections would be ensured on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats.