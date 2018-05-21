Imran’s 100-point plan is just swing in air: Muqam

Peshawar

Adviser to the Prime Minister and Provincial President Engr. Amir Muqam Sunday said that Imran Khan’s 100 points plan is just a swing in the air and it has no reality like the way their slogan of change in 90-days. He said this while addressing a press conference and provincial officials of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) here on Sunday. Additional General Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikhtiar Wali, District President Haji Sifwat Ullah and other party leaders and workers were also present.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa given vote to PTI on the slogan of change but they are no change at all in the 90-days as claimed by PTI and now 100-day plan is just a swing in the air. It is another hallow slogan of Imran Khan who is famous for and there is no reality in it, Amir Muqam added. He said PTI has given mandate by forming Ihtisab Commission but after huge corruption in the province they did not follow that commission in order to save their skin. He said the govt of Imran Niazi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is fully failed to serve the masses. He said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan could not compete Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in serving the masses.

He said former Prime Minister had set a great precedent by presenting his three generations for accountability. On the contrary the PTI Chairman was seeking immunity from the Election Commission, he added. He said the PTI leaders knew that they would not be able to face Pakistan Muslim League (N) in general election 2018 and expressed the hope that the people would again elect PML-N with more majority. Imran Khan’s negative propaganda, he said, would not dent the government’s efforts to make Pakistan a prosperous country. On this occasion notable of the area Saeed Zaman along with his hundreds of followers joined Pakistan Muslim League (N) and reposed full confidence in Muhammad Nawaz Shahrif, Shabaz Sharif and Engr. Amir Muqam leadership.

Engr. Amir Muqam said that those presenting the 100 point plan would see the recently release report of the UNDP and should come and apologies to the people on their failure. According to the UNDP report Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is far behind Punjab where 100s of mage projects completed like metro bus, orange train, power plants etc. He alleged that PTI has started BRT only to safeguard their corruption rather to serve the masses. Amir Muqam said Peshawar turned into a city of Mohenjo Daro era. He said Pakistan Muslim League (N) is believing in the future and with the grace of Almighty Allah Pakistan will be prosperous and developed. He said PML (N) have eliminated terrorism from the country, brought peace to Karachi, constructed motorways, which include the motorway from Multan to Karachi and resolved the problem of load shedding.—APP