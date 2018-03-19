Imran, Zardari two sides of same coin: Nawaz

Vote given to Imran will go to Zardari too: Maryam

Our Correspondent

Nankana Sahib

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that rival Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari are the two sides of the same coin, adding that both are deceiving the nation.

Nawaz Sharif was addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-N rally in Sangla Hill, where he said that his rivals made an alliance owing ‘to his fear’.

He said that the voters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf voted for the Pakistan People’s Party in the recently held Senate polls.

“Those calling each other thieves have shaken hands now,” said Nawaz, terming both his rivals ‘pawns’. Nawaz said to the rally participants that ‘pawns’ don’t do anything for the public. The former prime minister said that his party has started educational and development projects in the district of Nankana Sahib.

He said that his party has delivered through its performance and ended the menace of loadshedding across the country.

“Both are the same from the inside,” said the former first daughter, adding ‘the vote you will give to Imran will go to Zardari too’. Sharif apprised attendants that he was ousted from premiership over not receiving salary from the son and that corruption of not even a single penny has been proved against him. Sharif claimed that nation has rejected the verdict (Panama Papers case’s verdict of 28th July, 2016) of his ouster.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Safdar, addressing the rally, said that the public has seen ‘the farce which ensued in the Senate polls’, claiming that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have covertly shaken hands. Maryam accused PTI of colluding with PPP against the ruling party.