Imran, Zardari alliance buries politics of principles: Babuzai

Peshawar

Senior Vice President PML-N KP, Rashid Mehmood Khan Babuzai has said that fake victory in Senate elections by the conspirators against democracy and norms of politics was in fact the moral defeat of Zardari and Imran who buried the politics of principles adopted by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He was addressing a meeting of PML-N local leaders here where provincial vice president PML-N, Farhan Zafar Jhagra, Dr Umer Iqbal Jhagra, provincial joint secretary, Arbab Saiful Haider Khalil, provincial president Muslim Lawyers Forum, Alamzaib Advocate and FATA PML-N leader, Sayed Wali Shah Afridi were also present.

In his address, Babuzai said PML-N did not lose the Senate elections but it was overpowered through a deep conspiracy. The alliance made by Zardari and Imran against democracy and principles of politics has further aggregated hatred of people against them and people will take their revenge in next general elections, he claimed. Some days earlier, he said Imran was calling Zardari the big looter of Pakistan but now he favoured him in Senate elections for achieving his nefarious objectives adding such tactics will not help Imran reach the seat of premiership.

Babuzai maintained that the people were politically matured and will reject such elements who sold their conscious for reaching the realm of power. Wali Shah Afridi in his address said the sincere workers of People’s Party were badly disheartened when Zardari rejected the name of Raza Rabbani for the seat of Senate chairmanship. He said the unnatural alliance of PPP and PTI has further collected sympathies and love of masses for PML-N and added that such anti-democratic tactics could not hinder the progress of our party.—APP