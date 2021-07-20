Imran, Zalmay discuss Afghan conflict

The US-appointed special ambassador to Afghani-stan Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan as the two leaders discussed the unfolding situation in Afghanistan following the US troop withdrawal decision.

During the meeting, the two discussed at length the contributions of Pakistan towards the Afghan peace process as the PM noted any conflict to unravel in the neighboring country could imperil Pakistan.

The PM stressed he has been insistent on the sug-gestions that military is not the solution to Afghan challenges, and said the country would do every-thing in its might to ensure peace in Afghanistan.

The advent of Afghan refugees into Pakistan can pose serious threats to Pakistan, the PM said.