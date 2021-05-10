Imran Yaqoob appointed as new Sindh police chief

Sindh government on Monday appointed Imran Yaqoob Minhas as Karachi police chief, who replaced the outgoing Ghulam Nabi Memon.

According to details, AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has been transferred as the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Special Branch. Previously, Imran Yaqoob Minhas was posted as AIG Special Branch.The new police chief had served as Karachi’s IG Traffic, and AIGP Special Branch.

Ghulam Nabi Memon has served as the city police chief for nearly 10 months after he was appointed to the post on July 15 last year when the Sindh government made a major reshuffle in the provincial police department after the passage of the new police order.

According to a notification at that time, five Additional IGPs of police department were transferred as Additional I.G. Police Karachi Dr. Ameer Shaikh posted as the AIG Operations. He served on the top police post for about 11 months. Police chief claims Karachi reported less crime than previous Ramazan

Ameer Shaikh was replaced by Ghulam Nabi Memon as the new chief of Karachi Police.

Additional I.G. Hyderabad Region Ghulam Sarwar Jamali was ordered to report at the head office, while AIG special branch Waliullah Dal was posted as Additional IG Hyderabad.

The government further notified Imran Yaqub Minhas as the new Additional IGP of the special branch of police department.