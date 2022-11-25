Imran won’t get an election date from Rawalpindi: Sanaullah

Invites IK back to parliament, offers talks

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan won’t get a date for fresh elections from Rawalpindi.

“I will like to tell Imran Khan sahab that there is no purpose for this long march now. You say that you are coming to Rawalpindi for an election date. Imran Khan, you won’t get a date for elections now,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

“The establishment won’t get you an election date […] if someone had to give in to your blackmailing, you would have a date […] but the establishment as an institution is standing on the decision that it won’t step out of its constitutional role.”

Sanaullah further said that if Imran wanted a date for elections he should “become a politician”.

“Become a politician and meet your fellows […] meet Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui […] discuss the elections with them […] you can even meet Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, they won’t refuse,” he added.

Extending his flak, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said it was time PTI chief Imran Khan turned into a politician.

“We invite you to come to sit with PDM,” Sanaullah said adding, “Khan sahab, give up on it [politics of dissent]. You have failed.”

He said if Khan wanted to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the latter would not refuse, adding, even PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would not.

“Khan is only a political rival, not an enemy. All I have done is to point out the flaws in the PTI chairman’s political doctrines.”

It was regrettable that Khan closed all the channels of communication with the government and said he’d rather die than talk with his political rivals.

“Deadlocks can only be broken through negotiations. Imran Khan should return to the parliament.”

To a question, Sanaullah said there was no link between the army chief’s appointment and Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah told Imran to come back to the parliament so that the “country can move forward”.

“If you don’t do of this then you will be responsible for everything including inflation, economic turmoil and political turmoil. Stop being stubborn and come do politics instead,” he asserted.