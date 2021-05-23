Imran: Won’t be blackmailed by anyone

Process of accountability will continue

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that he won’t be blackmailed by anyone, adding that even if the government has to dissolve, the process of accountability will continue.

The premier was speaking during a meeting of the PTI’s core committee to discuss the Jahangir Tareen group’s reservations and other national issues, including Azad Kashmir elections, budget, and accountability.

According to sources, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar informed the Prime Minister about the meeting with the Tareen Group after which it was decided that the just demands of the group would be accepted.

Imran Khan said that the process of accountability will continue against all odds, adding that even if the government has to dissolve, he will not be blackmailed by anyone and will ensure that the rule of law prevails in the country.

Sources said that preparations for the Azad Kashmir elections were also discussed in the meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he is confident the PTI would win the elections.

The premier stressed that in order to make the process of elections fair and transparent, seeking technological assistance in the form of electronic voting is essential.

He said that in the next elections, electronic voting will ensure that rigging does not take place.

Speaking about the country’s economy, the premier said that overseas Pakistanis play an important part in the country’s progress, therefore, the PTI-led government will ensure that overseas Pakistanis also get a chance to cast their votes remotely through the use of technology.

The committee also expressed “grave concern over a controversial post on the official social media pages of the Election Commission of Pakistan based on “negative propaganda,”

a statement issued later said.

It should be noted that a video critical of the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines was posted on the commission’s social media accounts a day ago. Even though the post was deleted later, the move faced a strong reaction from the federal government.

“We hope that the ECP will take action against those involved in sharing such content on social media,” said the premier.

The PM said that our entire political struggle was for the rule of law. “We believe in justice and the process of accountability will continue without any discrimination,” he said.

Imran said that if overthrowing the government is someone’s goal, then they should fulfill their desire. We will not back down from our manifesto due to the blackmailing of anyone. We will not give NRO to anyone to save government.

My party is not for someone who thinks they will join it with a motorcycle in their possession but will rake up money for Land Cruisers, said the Prime Minister who also heads the ruling party.

During the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave a briefing on the meeting with Jahangir Tareen Group.

He said said that the provincial government would not take political revenge on any member of the Assembly. We will remove all legitimate reservations of our MPs, he added.

The FIA and other agencies are working independently on various cases. The Punjab government will not pressurize any investigative agency, said CM.

Separately, the core committee meeting deliberated over local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, the two provinces where PTI has its rule.

Khan directed chief ministers of KP and Punjab to hold local bodies poll this year. The meeting also said there will be no vengeance policy by the government, neither on the opposition parties nor on allies who dissent from the policies.