Imran will not be allowed to get power through back door: Bilawal

Says we have to save democracy, institutions

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Imran Khan was brought to power by rigging, but he will not be allowed to get power through the back door for the second time.

Addressing the gathering held on the 44th martyrdom anniversary of the country’s first elected Prime Minister, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the PPP Chairman said that on April 4, Pakistanis around the world miss Qauid-e-Awam very much.

He further said that the message to all stakeholders is that we have to save democracy and institutions.

He said that President Asif Ali Zardari had sent a Presidential Reference to the Supreme Court regarding the judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but it has not been taken for hearing yet. “While on the one hand the Quaid-e-Awam was martyred, on the other hand the constitution made by him was repeatedly violated, the reforms introduced by him were declared unconstitutional and the rights given to the backward classes including women were also revoked”, he pointed out.

Bilawal, giving a historical reference, said that after the seizure of power by dictator Ziaul Haq and another dictator Pervez Musharraf, the Supreme Court was asked whether these actions were legitimate, then the superior courrt had declared them legitimate.

He said that after the restoration of democracy in 1988, the government established by the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was allowed to run for just 18 months and the government was dissolved on the basis of a newspaper column, but this action was endorsed by the SC.