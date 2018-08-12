Imran will decide candidate for NA-131 seat: PTI

LAHORE : Two candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Waleed Iqbal and Humayun Akhtar are all set to grab the important seat of Lahore’s NA-131.

According to party sources, PTI Chief Imran Khan will finalise the name of the candidate for the constituency.

On July 25, Khan obtained 84,313 votes in a nail-biting contest against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) strong candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique who secured 83,633 votes in NA-131.

Earlier, Imran Khan had retained his Mianwali seat and vacated others after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed to tender resignation in case of winning more than one seat.

The PTI chief emerged victorious in five National Assembly constituencies – NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad, NA-95 Mianwali, NA-131 Lahore and NA-243 Karachi in the general elections.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had allotted seats reserved for women and minorities, raising the total number of PTI seats in the national assembly to 158.

It is followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 82 seats as the party will get two minority seats and 16 women seats and Pakistan Peoples Party is on third number with 53 seats as the party will get two seats reserved for minorities and nine reserved for women.

